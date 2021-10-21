News updates from HT: Bombay HC to hear Aryan Khan's bail plea on October 26 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Cruise ship drugs case: Bombay HC to hear Aryan Khan's bail plea on October 26

The Bombay high court will on October 26 hear the bail application of Aryan Khan, who was arrested after seizure of drugs on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast following a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2. Read more

Maharashtra health minister hints at further relaxations for train travel

As Covid-19 cases continue to show a decline, state health minister Rajesh Tope hinted that further relaxations for train travel could be provided post-Diwali if cases continue to remain low. Read more

Bangladesh Police identify man behind Quran incident which triggered violence

The Bangladesh Police have identified the man responsible for inciting the violence, which led to attacks on Durga puja pandals in Comilla and other places. Read more

Bigg Boss 15: Fans shocked after Karan Kundrra ‘choke slams’ Pratik Sehajpal, say show has different rules for 'damaad'

Bigg Boss has been drawing criticism online for its more-violent-than-usual new season. In a new video from the house, contestants Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal are seen getting aggressive with each other during a task. Read more

T20 World Cup, India vs Australia warm-up game Report card: Rohit Sharma returns to form, R Ashwin impresses

India have started the T20 World Cup on a high, picking big wins in the warm-up games over England and Australia, consecutively. Read more

Gone in less 20 minutes! All 5,000 MG Astor SUV units sold out for 2021

MG Astor has been sold out for the rest of this year. And it took less than half an hour before the official MG Motor website flashed ‘MG Astor bookings sold out for 2021’. Read more

Breast Cancer: Why things can get complicated for overweight women

Being obese or overweight can not only increase your chances of getting breast cancer, but also create complications in its diagnosis and treatment. October is breast cancer awareness month and its motive is to spread awareness about the most common cancer in women. Read more

SRK visits son Aryan Khan in jail; Watch how he greeted people with folded hands

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted first time since his son Aryan Khan's arrest. The Bollywood actor visited his son at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail on Thursday. Shah Rukh had been keeping away from cameras since his son's arrest. Watch here