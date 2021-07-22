News updates from HT: BS Yediyurappa sends a message after cryptic tweets and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'After the event on 26th': After Yediyurappa's cryptic tweet, comes this message

Starting from cryptic tweets that he posted at around 8.40pm on Wednesday, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has dropped enough hints that the central leadership might have an alternative plan for him.

‘India has robust system’: Govt refutes claims of undercounting Covid-19 deaths

Amid the rising coronavirus disease (Covid-19) death toll in India, the central government on Thursday questioned reports which claim that the number of fatalities from the virus in the country has been 'vastly undercounted'.

Manipur Police orders monitoring of social media posts

The Manipur Police have directed immediate setting up of cells at the district level to "check unlawful contents and communal posts" on social media. Additional director general of police (intelligence) Ashutosh Kumar Sinha issued an order in this regard on July 15.

Area of proposed elephant reserve will not be reduced: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has said the area of the Lemru Elephant Reserve will not be reduced and will be spread over 1,995 square kilometres.

Tokyo 2020: Anurag Thakur launches ‘Humara Victory Punch’ to cheer India

Union minister Anurag Thakur cheered Indian athletes ahead of Tokyo Olympic games 2020. Thakur started a new initiative #humaravictorypunch to boost spirits of athletes.

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback launched; prices start at ₹99.99 lakh

Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback have officially been launched in the Indian car market at a starting price of ₹99.99 lakh (ex showroom).

Manish Raisinghan's wife reacts to secret baby rumours with Avika Gor: 'Bechara kahan bhatak raha hoga'

Actor Manish Raisinghan and his wife Sangieta Chauhaan have reacted to the rumours of his secret baby with former co-star Avika Gor. In a joint interview, the couple laughed away the speculation.