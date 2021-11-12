News updates from HT: BSF fatally shoots 2 alleged Bangladeshi cattle smugglers in Bengal and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Two alleged Bangladeshi cattle smugglers shot dead in Bengal’s Cooch Behar: BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday said it shot dead two alleged Bangladeshi cattle smugglers in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district. Read more

Lancet publication marks safety and efficacy of Covaxin, says Bharat Biotech

“Bharat Biotech's Phase-3 data published in the Lancet, one of the highest impact factors in the field of medicine,” the Hyderabad-based firm said on Twitter. Read more

Ajinkya Rahane to lead India in first Test vs New Zealand, rested Virat Kohli to be back from second Test

Ajinkya Rahane was named as the captain of India for the first Test against New Zealand as Virat Kohli was rested. Read more

Porsche Taycan electric sports car races into India. Price, specs, other details

Porsche Taycan EV has finally touched down in India and was officially launched on Friday at a starting price of ₹1.50 crore. Read more

KBC 13: Can you answer this 50 lakh question that Jayshreeba Gohil couldn't?

Jayshreeba Gohil, who hails from Bhuj won a prize money of Rs. 25 lakh on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Read more