KBC 13: Can you answer this 50 lakh question that Jayshreeba Gohil couldn't?

Thursday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 kicked off with the roll-over contestant, Dr Vaishali Sharma. After Vaishali left the show with Rs. 3.4 lakh, Gujarat's Jayshreeba Gohil took the hot seat and took home Rs. 25 lakh.

Jayshreeba, a 35-year-old government clerk, hails from Bhuj. She works at the sub-registrar office of the revenue department under the Government of Gujarat. During the show, Jayshreeba requested Amitabh Bachchan to ask her husband to let her speak whatever she wants.

The ₹50 lakh question that she wasn't able to answer was: Which is India's largest butterfly? The four options were: Southern Birdwing, Golden Birdwing, Common Windmill and Great Windmill. The correct answer was: Golden Birdwing.

Jayshreeba was not sure about the answer for Rs. 50 lakh question and decided to quit the game with one lifeline in hand.

On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh's Geeta Singh Gour became the third Crorepati of the season after Himani Bundela and Sahil Ahirwar. Geeta answered 15 questions correctly to win ₹1 crore.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Geeta said that she was initially ‘nervous’ about sitting in front of Amitabh on the KBC 13 hot seat but he put her at ease. “I used to wonder what it would be like to sit in front of such a huge personality. But he makes you feel that he is a family member, and that way, all your fears go away. Main ek pal ke liye bhi unke saamne baith ke nervous nahi hui (I was not nervous even for a second in front of him). I was scared before I sat there but he made sure I did not feel scared at all,” she said.