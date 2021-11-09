'Meri taraf mat dekhiye': Kapil Sharma cracks up Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

Actor and Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13 host Amitabh Bachchan was left in splits after guest Kapil Sharma teased him on the show over how he'd welcome guests at his home. Kapil said that Amitabh would give four options of refreshments to anyone visiting him. Kapil and Sonu Sood will be the next celebrity guests on the show.

In a new promo by Sony Entertainment Television, Kapil Sharma addressed the audience from the set's entrance, while Sonu Sood sat on the hot seat opposite the host.

Kapil said, "Bachchan saab ke ghar mein bhi koi mehmaan aata hain na toh usko bhi chaar option dedete hain (In Bachchan sir's home he even gives a guest four options to choose from)." He then imitated Amitabh and continued, "Namashkaar, kya piyenge aap--chai, coffee, chaach ya nimbu paani (Hi, what will you have--tea, coffee, buttermilk or lemonade)?"

Kapil then replied as the guest, "Main chai lelunga ji (I'll take tea)" to which Kapil, posing as Amitabh, further asked, "Lemon tea, green tea, milk tea? Mahashay meri taraf mat dekhiye main aapki koi bhi madad nahi karsakta hoon (Sir don't look at me, I can't help you)," he said, imitating Amitabh's famous line from the show.

He then said that at this point the guest would say, "Sirji main quit karna chahta hoon (Sir I want to quit)" and Amitabh would ask, "Toh kaunse dwar se jaana chahenge aap--uttar dwaar, dakshin dwar, purab dwar ya Haridwar (So which exit would you prefer--north, south, east or Haridwar)."

In another promo, Amitabh told Kapil, “Aaj aap theek time pe aae hai. Aapko humne milna tha 12 baje, theek 4.30 baje aagae aap (You came right on time today. We were supposed to meet you at 12, you arrived at 4.30 on the dot).” Kapil was left laughing as Amitabh pulled his leg.

Sonu and Kapil will also recreate a few dialogues from Sholay and it left Amitabh in splits. In the show, Kapil said that Amitabh's automated voice messages, telling people about precautions against Covid-19, inspired him to do it to those who called him up. However, he said that when he replied on the phone, "Namashkar, this is Kapil Sharma speaking", people asked him 'to try to speak a little less'.