News updates from HT: Bulli Bai accused Vishal Jha moves Mumbai court for bail and all the latest news

Bulli Bai app: Accused moves Mumbai court for bail

Vishal Kumar Jha, who was the first to be arrested in connection with the Bulli Bai app used to put hundreds of Muslim women on “auction”, has filed a bail application in a Mumbai court. Read More

Why is Google facing probe in India over abuse of dominant position?

Antitrust body Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered a probe against Google last week for abuse of dominant position in determining a fair revenue distribution. Read More

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Tendulkar, BCCI lead wishes as India head coach turns 49

Former skipper and current head coach of the Indian team, Rahul Dravid celebrates his 49th birthday on January 11, Tuesday. Read More

Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU after testing positive for Covid-19

Singer Lata Mangeshkar has been hospitalised after she tested positive for Covid-19. She is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Read More

Samantha Ruth Prabhu feels the BURN with no-equipment workout in new video, Kiara Advani reacts

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu kickstarted her new year 2022 with an intense no-equipment workout and felt the 'burn'. The Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal star is known for following a strict routine and mixing up various training strategies at the gym. Read More