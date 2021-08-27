News updates from HT: C'garh CM to visit Delhi amid buzz over change of guard and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Chhattisgarh Congress on the line? As Baghel visits Delhi today, here's what we know so far

Amid rumours of a growing rift in the Chattisgarh Congress unit, the state's chief minister Bhupesh Baghel is set to visit the national capital for the second time this week on Friday, August 27, for a meeting with the party's senior leadership in Delhi. Read more

Maharashtra continues to register over 5,000 new Covid cases for 2nd day in row

Maharashtra on Thursday breached the 5,000-mark for the second day in a row with 5,108 new Covid-19 cases and 159 deaths. Mumbai’s saw 398 new cases with seven deaths. Read more

Swine flu, dengue cases rise in Delhi; doctors say no need to panic

With the change in weather in the national capital, hospitals in Delhi have been witnessing a sudden spike in seasonal flu, swine flu and dengue cases in the last few days. Read more

US evacuates 7,500 people in last 24 hrs from Afghanistan after Kabul attack

Amid chaos and mayhem, the US on Thursday (local time) evacuated 7,500 people from Afghanistan after a twin blast rocked Kabul airport and Baron Hotel that killed 13 US troops and injured an additional 15 service members as well as numerous Afghan civilians. Read more

'India must start rotating players': Salman Butt names two players who should play in the XI against England

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said India must rotate their players in the ongoing series in England to avoid fatigue. Butt’s comments came after England ran away with the advantage by the end of Day 2 to place themselves as firm favourites to win the third Test at Headingley in Leeds. Read more

Chehre movie review: Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi's thriller resorts to preachy theatrics, wastes a good idea

It takes a lot to waste such a gripping premise with poor writing. But director Rumi Jafry's Chehre does just that. The film starts on a promising note, but it soon starts to go downhill. Chehre is so bizarre after a point that even seasoned actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anu Kapoor, and Emraan Hashmi aren't able to lift the script. Read more

We are trying to be a Global Development Centre for people in India, says Zoom GM & Head of India Sameer Raje

Zoom has witnessed tremendous growth ever since the pandemic started. The video conferencing platform had just 10 million users globally back in December 2019, which ballooned to 200 million in March 2020. This trend has only increased in the past year. Read more

Watch| Made guns & supplied to Khalistani activists via social media, two arrested by Delhi Police﻿