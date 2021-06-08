News updates from HT: Trudeau calls killing of Muslim family in Ontario 'terrorist attack' and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘This was no accident’: Trudeau calls killing of Muslim family in Ontario 'terrorist attack'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday labelled the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ontario, as a “terrorist attack.” Read more

CISF to take over security of Bharat Biotech’s Hyderabad facility from June 14

The Centre on Tuesday accorded a security cover of armed Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) commandos for the Hyderabad facility of Bharat Biotech. Read more

Uddhav Thackeray’s one-on-one meeting with PM Modi ‘nothing to be afraid of’, says MVA

NCP leader Jayant Patil told reporters on Tuesday that reports of a separate meeting between the Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “nothing to be afraid” about. Read more

Senate report omits Trump’s role in US Capitol riots, reveals new details on security failure

The US Capitol Police had specific intelligence about then-President Donald Trump supporters’ plan to breach the Capitol weeks ahead of January 6, according to new findings in a bipartisan Senate report. Read more

There was a lot of controversy, people said he can’t bat in Tests: MSK Prasad on Pant’s evolution as a better cricketer

Over the last few years, people have witnessed the rise of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant as a mature cricketer. The youngster, who had received flak for his on-field failures in the past, is now considered as one of the match winners of Team India. Read more

Priyanka Chopra receives personalised gift from brother-in-law Joe Jonas, see pic

Priyanka Chopra has received a personalised gift from her husband Nick Jonas' brother Joe Jonas. The actor took to Instagram Stories and revealed she received a bag with her initials, PCJ, inscribed on it. Read more

WhatsApp notifications on Android are about to change! Check how your experience may be affected by this feature

WhatsApp notifications on Android: WhatsApp is planning to make some changes to the notifications that users receive on the company’s Android-based apps. Read more

Bhagyashree reveals tips for ‘maintaining good eye health’ amid work-from-home

We all know that our eyes degenerate due to overuse or age hence, indulging in some eye exercises are crucial especially amid the current work-from-home situation and Bhagyashree is all about rooting for the same. Read more