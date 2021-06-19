News updates from HT: Centre asks states to file FIR against those involved in assault on medics and all the latest news

MHA asks states, UTs to take strict actions against those who assault health workers

Amid the rise in violence against healthcare workers, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla on Saturday urged the states and Union territories (UT) to take strict actions against those who assault healthcare professionals. Read More

BJP may also challenge poll results in some seats, says Bengal’s Dilip Ghosh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may file election petitions to challenge election results of seats lost by its candidates by a wafer-thin margin, the party’s state president Dilip Ghosh said on Saturday, days after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and four Trinamool Congress leaders filed similar petitions in the Calcutta high court. Read More

Karnataka eases lockdown restrictions in 16 districts with less Covid-19 load

The Karnataka government on Saturday relaxed lockdown restrictions in districts with less than 5 per cent Covid-19 case positivity rate. Read More

'Very disappointed': Shane Warne slams New Zealand for not playing a spinner in WTC final against India

Australia bowling legend Shane Warne slammed New Zealand for not playing a spinner in the World Test Championship final against India. Read More

YouTube picture-in-picture (PiP) FINALLY rolled out on these devices, but there is a catch

YouTube picture-in-picture (PiP) update is finally here and some people can start enjoying it. However, there are many who have been left out and will not be able to access this YouTube feature. Read More

Father’s Day 2021: Emotional to funny - Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Father's Day will be celebrated on June 20 this year. Created in 1910 by Sonora Smart Dodd in the US, this day is presently observed all across the world on the third Sunday of the month of June. Read More

