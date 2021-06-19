Karnataka eases lockdown restrictions in 16 districts with less Covid-19 load

The Karnataka government on Saturday relaxed lockdown restrictions in districts with less than 5 per cent Covid-19 case positivity rate. All shops and hotels, clubs, restaurants allowed to operate till 5pm, chief minister BS Yediyurappa said adding that lodges, resorts, gyms, private offices will also be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity in 16 districts that have less than 5 per cent Covid-19 positivity. These relaxations will be in place from June 21 to July 5.

The announcement was due to come on Saturday as the current restrictions are coming to an end on Saturday. Earlier in the day, neighbouring Telangana announced a full lifting of the restrictions in the state. The Telangana government has also decided to reopen schools and educational institutions from July 1.

Karnataka was one of the worst-hit states in the second wave of the pandemic as well. The peak is now past as daily new cases have come around 5,000 in the state. on Friday, the state reported 5,783 new Covid-19 cases and 168 fatalities on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 27.96 lakh and the toll to 33,602. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases with a total of 12,03,063, followed by Mysuru 1,60,944 and Tumakuru 1,13,359. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 11,13,808, followed by Mysuru 1,50,619and Tumakuru 1,08,276. Cumulatively a total of 3,23,93,253 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,42,498 were done on Friday alone, PTI reported.

Which districts in Karnataka have less than 5% case positivity rate

The relaxation rules will be applicable in Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppal, Chikkballapur, Tumkur, Kolar, Bengaluru urban, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkote, Kalburgi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir, and Bidar districts as they fulfil the requirement for the relaxations.

Following an unlocking pattern like that of Maharashtra, the Karnataka government too has categorised districts based on the severity of the Covid-19 cases.

Guideline for districts with less than 5% positivity rate

> Shops will be allowed to remain open till 5pm

> Restaurants can allow dine-in till 5pm.

> Buses and metro will operate at a 50 per cent capacity.

> Guesthouses, resorts, lodges, gyms will also open at 50 per cent capacity.

Bengaluru Metro: Namma metro services will resume from June 21 on weekdays from Monday to Friday. Metro train services will not be available on Saturday and Sunday as weekend curfew is still in place.

What about other districts

13 districts with a positivity rate between 5 to 10 per cent, the earlier guideline issued on June 11 will remain applicable. These districts are Hassan, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Bangalore Rural, Davanagere, Kodagu, Dharwad, Bellary, Chitradurga and Vijayapura.

Mysuru is the only district in Karnataka with an above 10 per cent case positivity rate. Hence, there will be no change in the present lockdown restrictions in Mysuru.