News updates from HT: Chhattisgarh makes negative RT-PCR report must for flyers and all the latest news

Chhattisgarh makes negative RT-PCR test report must for flyers from August 8

Flyers who have taken both the shots of Covid-19 vaccine are also required to furnish report of Covid-19 test done within 96 hours and showing them as negative. Read more

RS member seeks govt intervention to address issue of travel ban by Saudi, other Gulf nations

External affairs minister S Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha member that the Centre is speaking to the GCC states for a solution to the flight ban, according to a release issued by Kumar’s office. Read more

BJP says 2 workers killed in Bengal after attack on Abhishek Banerjee’s car

Bengal BJP chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya has accused TMC leader Udayan Guha of instigating ‘violence’ against BJP workers in the state after an attack on Abhishek Banerjee’s car in Tripura on Monday. Read more

Can India's batters return to their defensive strengths?

A five-match Test series in the age of T20s is a rarity, but we have one starting today in England. A country that still loves Test cricket the most playing hosts. Read more

Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini accuses him of domestic violence, 'casual sex with multiple women'

Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini has accused the singer-rapper of domestic violence. She has filed a plea against him in Delhi's Tis Hazari court. Read more

WhatsApp's got your back! A new feature is all set to safeguard users; here is how

WhatsApp is the most widely used encrypted messaging service across the world, and the service is adding useful new features to ensure they do not migrate to nifty rivals like Telegram. Read more

'Had warned of consequences': Ghani laments as Taliban fear grips Afghans

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani has blamed "abrupt" U.S withdrawal for the ongoing security scenario in Afghanistan. Watch