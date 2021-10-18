News updates from HT: Chidambaram slams Goa govt's 'clean chit' to self on oxygen related deaths and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Chidambaram slams Goa govt’s ‘clean chit’ to itself over oxygen deaths

Former Union minister P Chidambaram on Monday slammed an expert committee’s report on oxygen shortage and related deaths in Goa during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic this summer as “a desperate attempt to give a clean chit” to the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Read more

Lakhimpur Kheri: Union minister Ajay Mishra blames UP Police for violence

Union minister Ajay Mishra 'Teni' has blamed the Uttar Pradesh Police and local administration for violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, in which eight people were killed. The minister's son is the prime accused in the case. He is in judicial custody and being interrogated. Read more

Stranded tourist dies at Sarchu, snow brings down mercury in Himachal

A tourist died of hypothermia at Sarchu, while eight people, including seven tourists, stranded at Kunzum Pass were rescued after their vehicles were stuck in heavy snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti district on Sunday night. Read more

'There was a lot of emotion': Hardik Pandya opens up on being suspended in 2019

India allrounder Hardik Pandya faced tough times in his career in 2019, after his appearance on a talk show 'Koffee with Karan' led to a wide media outburst. Some of Pandya's remarks on the show went viral on social media, and brought negative reactions from the public, leading his suspension. Read more

Sutapa Sikdar on Irrfan Khan: ‘I always tell Babil that your father used to work 10 times harder than you do’

Sutapa Sikdar, wife of late Irrfan Khan, has said that she never saw a person who worked as hard as the reknowned actor. Sutapa is among many other celebrities who have spoken about Irrfan in an episode of the docu-series Tarader Shesh Tarpan. Read more

Tata Punch SUV launched at ₹5.49 lakh. Check variant-wise prices here

Tata Punch SUV was officially launched in India at a starting price of ₹5.49 lakh (ex showroom) for the base Pure variant. The pricing for Punch from Tata Motors maxes out at ₹8.49 lakh (ex showroom). Read more

Katrina Kaif in ₹48k white bodycon dress promotes Sooryavanshi, see all pics

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Rohit Shetty film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. However, that is not stopping the star from serving back-to-back fashion goals for her social media followers. Her latest look for Sooryavanshi promotions in a one-shoulder white bodycon dress is a testament to the same. Read more

