News updates from HT: Children face cyber sexual abuse as they turn to digital devices and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

As they turn to digital devices, children face enhanced cyber sexual harassment

When a 14-year-old girl’s parents in Delhi’s Shahdara district bought her a mobile phone last year to facilitate her online classes, a result of the restrictions imposed on schools to curb the spread of the pandemic, little did they realise the possible social media abuse she may be subjected to. Read More

UP mulls rigorous curbs in 20 districts with more than 600 active cases

The Uttar Pradesh government said it was considering rigorous enforcement of existing Covid-19 restrictions in 20 districts with more than 600 active Covid cases. Read More

Woman Maoist carrying reward of ₹2 lakh killed in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

A suspected woman Maoist carrying a reward of ₹2 lakh on her head was gunned down by the security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Monday. Read More

Meet Praharsh Parikh, the 19-year-old boy who bowled MS Dhoni

Following the Indian cricket team's practice session can be a riveting affair. Read More

Arjun Kapoor on celebrities getting trolled for charity: ‘We are humans, there is no right or wrong’

Arjun Kapoor, who has earlier talked about investing his life’s savings into online fundraising platform Fankind, reacted to the criticism faced by celebrities for their humanitarian ventures. Read More

BMW X7 M50d ‘Dark Shadow’ Edition launched in India at ₹2.02 crore

BMW has launched the new X7 M50d ‘Dark Shadow’ Edition SUV in India today at a price of ₹2.02 crore. Read More

Shilpa Shetty aces Yoga’s Mandukasana to focus on ‘second brain’, positive vibe

Fitness enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for early morning Yoga sessions with Shilpa Shetty Kundra every Monday and after her family recovered from Covid-19, the diva is back with rejuvenated zeal to boost workout motivation in fans. Read More

'This is epic!': Courteney Cox re-enacts The Routine from FRIENDS with Ed Sheeran

When the Friends Reunion special was aired on May 27, all the fans went through an emotional and delightful roller coaster full of re-enactments of some noteworthy scenes of the popular sitcom. Read More

Did Odisha feel ignored amid Mamata-Modi cyclone tussle? Top official answers

Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena shared details of Cyclone Yaas' review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Watch