Home / India News / Woman Maoist carrying reward of 2 lakh killed in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada
Chhattisgarh Police claim they recovered the body of 24-year old Vaiko Pekko, a woman Maoist, from an encounter spot in Dantewada district. (PTI Photo/File/Representative use)
Chhattisgarh Police claim they recovered the body of 24-year old Vaiko Pekko, a woman Maoist, from an encounter spot in Dantewada district. (PTI Photo/File/Representative use)
india news

Woman Maoist carrying reward of 2 lakh killed in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Chhattisgarh Police said Vaiko Pekko was a resident of Bhairamgarh of Bijapur district and active as a member of the PLGA (People’’s Liberation Guerrilla Army) platoon no.16.
READ FULL STORY
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 12:13 PM IST

A suspected woman Maoist carrying a reward of 2 lakh on her head was gunned down by the security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Monday. Police said they recovered 24-year old Vaiko Pekko’s body from the encounter spot along with two country-made firearms, an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 2 kg, other Maoist publicity material, medicines and items of daily use.

“The encounter took place at 6.30am near Gumalnar village under Geedam police station limits when a team of the district reserve guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Maoist operation. Later, during the search, the body of Pekko was recovered,” said Dantewada superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Pallava.

Police said Pekko was a resident of Bhairamgarh of Bijapur district and she was active as a member of the PLGA (People’’s Liberation Guerrilla Army) platoon no.16.

“She carried a reward of 2 lakh on her head. Search in the nearby jungle is still going on,” said the SP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.