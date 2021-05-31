Woman Maoist carrying reward of ₹2 lakh killed in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada
A suspected woman Maoist carrying a reward of ₹2 lakh on her head was gunned down by the security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Monday. Police said they recovered 24-year old Vaiko Pekko’s body from the encounter spot along with two country-made firearms, an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 2 kg, other Maoist publicity material, medicines and items of daily use.
“The encounter took place at 6.30am near Gumalnar village under Geedam police station limits when a team of the district reserve guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Maoist operation. Later, during the search, the body of Pekko was recovered,” said Dantewada superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Pallava.
Police said Pekko was a resident of Bhairamgarh of Bijapur district and she was active as a member of the PLGA (People’’s Liberation Guerrilla Army) platoon no.16.
“She carried a reward of ₹2 lakh on her head. Search in the nearby jungle is still going on,” said the SP.
