News updates from HT: China passes law to reduce homework pressure on students and all the latest news

China education reforms: Law passed to reduce homework pressure on students

China has passed a new law to cut down on students’ homework and off-school tutoring, seeking to strike a balance between academics, rest and physical education, local media reported on Saturday. Read More

NCP chief Sharad Pawar-led panel contests election to retain control of 123-yr-old library

A panel led by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is contesting election for the control of Mumbai Marathi Granth Sangrahalaya (MMGS), a 123-year-old library in Mumbai. Read More

MNS chief Raj Thackeray tested Covid positive

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19, and has been advised home quarantine, according to officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Read More

‘Pakistan a very strong team. We have to play our best cricket to beat them’: India captain Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli termed Pakistan ‘a very strong team’ ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 opener in Dubai on Sunday. Read More

Woman performs traditional dance while wearing rollerblades, video wows people

There is no shortage of talent in our country. Thanks to the Internet, every now and then we also get the chance to discover the amazing skills of people. Read More

Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Jacqueline Fernandez were dating, claims his lawyer; actor denies ‘slanderous statements’

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was in a relationship with Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is being investigated for alleged cheating and extortion to the tune of around ₹200 crore, his lawyer Anant Malik claimed. Read More

Karva Chauth: Red fashion tip from Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, other stars

North India's highly romanticised festival of Karva Chauth is just on our doorstep and if you feel yourself in a fashion fix, take sartorial tips from Ananya Panday, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra. Read More

Pratik Gandhi: 'Butterflies in stomach as Bhavai is my 1st Hindi film as a hero'

Pratik Gandhi and Aindrita Ray feature in the latest edition of 'Aur Batao' and talk about their new project 'Bhavai'. Watch

