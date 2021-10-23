Home / Cities / Mumbai News / MNS chief Raj Thackeray tested Covid positive
BMC officials said Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, his mother Kunda Thackeray and a maid were tested for Covid on Friday after Thackeray’s mother was symptomatic
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday tested Covid positive and has been advised home quarantine. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 07:59 PM IST
By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19, and has been advised home quarantine, according to officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). BMC officials said Raj, his mother Kunda Thackeray and a maid were tested on Friday after Thackeray’s mother was symptomatic. He has isolated himself.

A BMC official said, “The reports came positive for all three on Saturday morning and the maid of Thackeray is in a quarantine centre. Both had mild symptoms and have been advised of home quarantine. Both had visited Lilavati Hospital.” The house of Thackeray was sanitised after reports came positive.

Significantly, Raj Thackeray has been refusing to wear masks in public.

Saturday, October 23, 2021
