News updates from HT: Chirag Paswan calls LJP national executive meet in Delhi today and all the latest news

Chirag Paswan calls LJP national executive meeting in power tussle with uncle Pashupati Paras

The Chirag Paswan led faction of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has called a national executive meeting in national capital Delhi on Sunday. Amid a feud with his uncle Pashupati Paras over the control of the party, Paswan has asserted that more than 90 per cent of the national executive members are with him. Read more

Covid-19 curbs in Goa extended till June 28. Check what's allowed, what's not

The Goa government on Saturday extended of restrictions imposed in the state to check the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) till June 28. The announcement was made by chief minister Pramod Sawant. Read more

PM Modi to address lead event of International Yoga Day on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the lead event of the Seventh International Yoga Day on Monday. In view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the lead event of the International Yoga Day, 2021 will be a televised programme and is scheduled to start at 6.30am on all Doordarshan channels. Read more

Truck driver crashes into South Florida Pride parade; mayor says 1 killed

A driver slammed into spectators Saturday evening at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida, and an official says one person was killed and another seriously injured. Read more

'Funny umpiring': Sehwag reacts after catch appeal against Kohli goes to third umpire despite NZ not opting for DRS

Former India opener Virender Sehwag reacted after the on-field umpires referred a catch appeal against Virat Kohli to the third umpire despite the New Zealand players not opting for a review in the inaugural World Test Championship final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Read more

Android's Find My Device network might be crowd-sourced

Apple's Find My network is one of its most efficient services. This is what Apple uses to find lost devices including Macbooks, iPhones, iPods, etc. This is also the tech Apple uses for its recently launched Bluetooth trackers AirTags. Read more

Father’s Day 2021: Google shares sweet animated doodle for the special day

Father’s Day is a special day to thank those who are always there for us to support us and help us grow – our dads. Since morning, social media is abuzz with all sorts of posts celebrating fatherhood and paternal bonds. Read more

Neena Gupta's biggest reveals: Going 5 years without talking to Vivian Richards, Satish Kaushik's offer to marry

Neena Gupta recently launched her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh and gave fans a close look at her life. The actor, who was a single mother to daughter Masaba Gupta, opened up about her first marriage, spoke about her relationship with Vivian Richards and her struggle in the film industry. Read more