Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / News updates from HT: Choose 'court or road,' says SC to farmers protesting against three laws and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Choose 'court or road,' says SC to farmers protesting against three laws and all the latest news

Published on Oct 04, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Farmers mourn the death of fellow farmers killed on Sunday.(AP)
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Choose 'court or the road': SC to farmers protesting against three laws

The Supreme Court on Monday asked farmers agitating against the Centre's new agricultural laws what their protest is against, since the contentious legislations have "already been stayed." Read More

Priyanka Gandhi says Mayawati, Akhilesh failed to raise their voices for UP

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday criticised Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samajwadi Party supremo Mayawati for not raising issues concerning citizens of Uttar Pradesh. Read More

Drugs case: Aryan Khan, 2 others sent to NCB custody till October 7

A Mumbai court on Monday denied the petition of Aryan Khan and two others opposing extension of Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) custody and sent them in remand till October 7. Read More

RELATED STORIES

'Get them out and India will fall under pressure': Gul names 2 players Pakistan need to remove cheaply to win T20 WC tie

India and Pakistan open their T20 World Cup campaign by facing each other on October 24. This will make the first time since the 2019 World Cup that the two teams will meet in international cricket. Read More

5 reasons crash dieting is bad for you

The prospect of quick weight loss by following a crash diet is tempting and many fall for it due to its promise of an instant result. Crash dieting or yo-yo dieting is basically a very low-calorie diet that helps you lose weight in a short period of time. Read More

Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan visits Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat after Aryan Khan's arrest, see pics

After Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri visited Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home to show her support. Read More

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supreme court farmers protest
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Reading another set of high frequency numbers on the economy

Priyanka Gandhi says Mayawati, Akhilesh failed to raise their voices for UP

How India plans to tackle climate crisis on farms

Delhi logged 217 cases of dengue in September, highest for the month in 3 years
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP