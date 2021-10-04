Priyanka Gandhi says Mayawati, Akhilesh failed to raise their voices for UP

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday criticised Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samajwadi Party supremo Mayawati for not raising issues concerning citizens of Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress general secretary said whether it was the Hathras case or the recent death of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, it was only her party that raised its voice against the government on every occasion.

“Where is Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati? For the last two years, whether it was the Hathras incident or (recent incident in) Lakhimpur Kheri, it's only Congress which raised issues in Uttar Pradesh,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained on Monday while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri where on Sunday an SUV belonging to the convoy of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son, Ashish, ran over the protesting farmers.

Congress alleged that their leader was detained without any arrest warrant. The Uttar Pradesh police, however, said that the arrest was made since the situation around Lakhimpur was restive at the moment. Congress workers also held a candlelight vigil protesting against the detention of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s video, shared by the Congress, showed the leader sweeping the floor of the guest house where she was being detained. Her brother Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president, applauded the leader for following the path of Mahatma Gandhi and his rule of non-violent Satyagraha.

Eight people, four of them protesting against the three farm laws and four BJP members, died on Sunday after a car allegedly belonging to the convoy of Union minister of home affairs Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish, mowed down four protesting farmers. The other four were allegedly thrashed to death by the farmers.