News updates from HT: Colour-coded stickers to discontinue says Mumbai Police, and all the latest news

Colour-coded stickers not required anymore, but checks will be on: Mumbai Police

After almost a week of restricting the movement of private vehicles in Mumbai, the Mumbai Police on Saturday said the categorisation of the red, yellow and green emergency stickers will be discontinued going further. Read more

Covid-19: Night curfew in Andhra Pradesh from today

Andhra Pradesh will be put under night curfew to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state from Saturday. The restrictions will be in place from 10pm to 5am, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. Read more

Ahmedabad to get new Covid-19 facility, Dhanvantari Covid Hospital, today

Ahmedabad will add another dedicated coronavirus disease (Covid-19) hospital to its set of hospitals on Saturday as a 950-bed facility Dhanvantari Covid Hospital becomes functional. Read more

'Will you ask Sehwag not to open?': Former India cricketers baffled with MI's batting approach against PBKS

Former India cricketers Virender Sehwag and Ajay Jadeja were left baffled by Mumbai Indians’ tactics while batting against Punjab Kings in an IPL 2021 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, which MI lost by 9 wickets. Read more

Kangana Ranaut wants Sonu Sood to 'appreciate India-made vaccine and its effects' after recovery from Covid-19 in a week

Actor Kangana Ranaut has responded to actor Sonu Sood recovering fast after being diagnosed with the coronavirus earlier this month. She insisted that Sonu recovered within a week because he had taken the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. She also urged him to appreciate the "India-made vaccine and its effects". Read more

Watch: ‘Our blood boils..’: Meet the ‘helpless’ doctor whose Covid video went viral﻿