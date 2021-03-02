News updates from HT: Congress leader leads protest in Jammu against Azad for praising Modi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress leader leads protest in Jammu against Ghulam Nabi Azad for praising Modi

A top Congress office-bearer led a protest against and had Ghulam Nabi Azad’s effigy burnt in Jammu on Tuesday days after the former Union minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more

'There was a govt in UP’: Yogi Adityanath cautions Mamata Banerjee of her turn

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday sought to remind Mamata Banerjee, his counterpart in poll-bound West Bengal, of ‘a government in UP,’ which, he said, ‘used to fire bullets at Ram devotees in Ayodhya.’ Read more

Not just Congress, alliance with cleric Abbas Siddiqui divides Left Front too

The electoral alliance the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), has forged with cleric Abbasuddin Siddiqui’s Indian Secular Front (ISF) in poll-bound Bengal—an unprecedented move by the Marxists—has raised questions not only within the Left Front and the Congress but has rattled senior members of the Siddiqui family of Furfura Sharif as well. Read more

UK's Prince Philip remains in hospital after two weeks

Britain's Prince Philip was receiving treatment and undergoing heart tests on Tuesday, two weeks after the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was admitted to hospital in London as a precaution after he felt unwell. Read more

Stimac names list of India probables for Oman and UAE friendlies

National Coach Igor Stimac named 10 new faces in the 35-member list of probables list for the Indian National Team’s forthcoming back-to-back International Friendlies against Oman and UAE, which will be held in Dubai, UAE on March 25 and March 29 respectively. Read more

Tata Motors delivers 100 units of Safari in Delhi in a single day

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced it had delivered 100 units of the recently-launched Safari in Delhi-NCR region in a single day. Read more

Shaza Morani, Priyaank Sharma's Hindu wedding postponed with just days to go

The Hindu wedding ceremony of Shaza Morani and Priyaank Sharma has been postponed due to the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, because of which a limit has been set for the number of guests allowed at public functions. Read more

Shashi Tharoor tweets this after video on speaking English like him goes viral

A sketch by Pakistani comedian Akbar Chaudhry on how to speak English like Shashi Tharoor grabbed the attention of netizens and quickly went viral. However, among those sharing their reactions to the video was also the Thiruvananthapuram MP himself. In a tweet shared on February 27, Tharoor posted a tongue in cheek reply to the video that has since also gone viral. Read more

Watch: ‘Corruption & nepotism their only ideologies’: BJP on Congress alliance with ISF

The BJP has lashed out at the Congress party over its alliance with the Indian Secular Front in West Bengal. BJP leader Sambit Patra said that the only ideologies that Congress cares about are ‘corruption & nepotism’ and these alliances show the hypocrisy of the party which claims to be secular. Watch here