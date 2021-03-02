Stimac names list of India probables for Oman and UAE friendlies
- The final list of 28 players will be announced after the Indian Super League final.
National Coach Igor Stimac named 10 new faces in the 35-member list of probables list for the Indian National Team’s forthcoming back-to-back International Friendlies against Oman and UAE, which will be held in Dubai, UAE on March 25 and March 29 respectively.
The final list of 28 players will be announced after the Indian Super League final, which is slated to take place on March 13. The Blue Tigers will assemble in a preparatory camp in Dubai from March 15 onwards.
“We have kept 35 players in the list as a cushion in case any player picks up an injury during the HISL playoffs,” head coach Igor Stimac informed.
Speaking about the new faces, Stimac said: “It’s been a difficult year for all of us and finally, we are all getting together. It will be great to meet some new young guns and to check how bright our future is with them. The two matches against Oman and UAE mean a lot to Indian Football. It’s been a while since we last played and this is a great opportunity to check where we stand at the moment,” the coach averred.
“I know the season was a tough one and players might be overloaded. But, we have enough time to refresh their legs and brains. However, many of them will have a break of two weeks without any organised training sessions prior to joining the camp. Hopefully, they will execute their individual working plans,” he added.
The coach also mentioned that Brandon Fernandes, Rahul Bheke, Sahal Abdul Samad and Asish Rai do not feature in the list as they are nursing injuries at the moment. The Blue Tigers last played at the international level in November 2019 in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.
The 35-member list of probables is as follows:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Dheeraj Singh, Vishal Kaith.
Defenders: Seriton Fernandes, Ashutosh Mehta, Akash Mishra, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Sarthak Golui, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Prabir Das, Mashoor Shereef.
Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Rowllin Borges, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Bipin Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Suresh Singh, Liston Colaco, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Rahul KP, Hitesh Sharma, Farukh Choudhary.
Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stimac names list of India probables for Oman and UAE friendlies
- The final list of 28 players will be announced after the Indian Super League final.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK government offers $4M for 2030 World Cup bid with Ireland
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Everton beats Southampton 1-0 to be on verge of EPL top four
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid held by Sociedad ahead of derby against Atlético
- Coach Zinedine Zidane's attempt to push Madrid forward by switching formations midway through the game against Real Sociedad backfired on Monday, leading to a 1-1 home draw.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The last four standing in ISL
- While Mumbai and Goa dominate possession, Bagan and NorthEast prefer to not have the ball.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimovic set for spell on sidelines after adductor injury - reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is Son the finest Asian player ever to play in Europe?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Incredible achievement': Pep congratulates Mumbai City for topping ISL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy referee head says public can 'get to know' officials via TV interviews
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German Cup game under threat due to coronavirus infections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Barca president Bartomeu arrested after club offices raided - media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police enter Barcelona's stadium in search operation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Sevilla willing to compete with Madrid, Barca in Indian market'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stephan steps down as Rennes coach following dismal run
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool's Jones dedicates goal to Alisson after father's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox