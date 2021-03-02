Shashi Tharoor tweets this after video on speaking English like him goes viral
- The 35-seconds-long clip featuring Chaudhry himself shows three steps to speak fluent English like Shashi Tharoor.
A sketch by Pakistani comedian Akbar Chaudhry on how to speak English like Shashi Tharoor grabbed the attention of netizens and quickly went viral. However, among those sharing their reactions to the video was also the Thiruvananthapuram MP himself. In a tweet shared on February 27, Tharoor posted a tongue in cheek reply to the video that has since also gone viral.
“How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor,” says the caption posted along with the video that has received over 3.7 lakh views and tons of comments from tweeple.
The 35-seconds-long clip featuring Chaudhry himself shows three steps to speak fluent English like Shashi Tharoor. One of the hilarious steps involves blending the dictionary into a smoothie and drinking it.
Tharoor saw the video himself and posted his reaction along with a laughing emoji and a folded hands emojis.
Tharoor’s response has collected over 14,700 likes on Twitter. Here’s how people reacted to the reply:
What do you think about video and Shashi Tharoor’s reply?
