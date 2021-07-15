News updates from HT: Congress to fight Punjab assembly polls under Amarinder Singh's leadership and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress to fight Punjab assembly polls under Amarinder Singh: Harish Rawat

Days after promising to deliver good news for Punjab, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat said the party will fight the 2022 assembly election in the state under the leadership of chief minister Amarinder Singh.

Rising Delta variant cases make Covid-19 third wave real risk for India: Report

Amid fears of looming third wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) remains, rising cases of the Delta variant and the subsequent mutations of the virus have now made the probability look a real risk for India, a foreign brokerage firm has cautioned.

Top US generals informally planned ways to stop Trump from attempting coup, new book reveals

Top US military officer Gen Mark Milley and other senior officials had informally planned different ways to stop then-President Donald Trump from attempting a coup after the November elections, according to excerpts of an upcoming book reported by CNN.

'Rahul Dravid came up to me and asked me 'can you play for my team?'': India youngster recalls biggest 'moment of life

India batsman Sanju Samson is geared up not only to get an opportunity to perform in the three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka starting Sunday but also work with the one and only Rahul Dravid, the coach of the team.

Kareena Kapoor with ‘two prince sons’ Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh, claim fan clubs as they share unseen photos

Kareena Kapoor's fan clubs have got their hands on what they claim are unseen photos of her and her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh, from her soon-to-be-released book Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. However, she has not shared the pictures on her own Instagram page and they could not be independently verified.

Paytm founder tweets he wants to ‘copy’ this idea from Zomato

A tweet about Zomato office has created a buzz online and gathered tons of reactions from people, including one from Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma. He wrote how he wants to 'copy' the wonderful idea.

Watch | 'God won't be pleased if lives are lost because of our laxity': Uttarakhand CM