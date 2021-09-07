News updates from HT: Covid 3rd wave already here, people must celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at home, says Mumbai mayor

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19 third wave is already here, people must celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at home: Mumbai mayor

The third wave of Covid-19 is already here, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Tuesday as she cautioned people against celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi outside their homes amid the rising cases of Covid-19 and positivity rate over the past few days in the city as well as Maharashtra. Read More

46% rise in complaints of crimes against women in 2021; UP, Delhi top list: NCW

The country saw a rise of 46 per cent in complaints of crimes against women in the first eight months of this year as against the corresponding period of last year, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said on Monday. Read More

Chhattisgarh CM’s father arrested, sent to judicial custody over hate speech

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's father, Nand Kumar Baghel, was on Tuesday sent to 15-day judicial custody by a local court in Raipur for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Brahmin community, superintendent of police Prashant Agarwal said. Read More

Pak ISI and Chinese proximity to Taliban, queer Quad pitch for Kabul recognition

Replying to a question on whether US would recognise Taliban government in Kabul, President Joe Biden said that it was a long way off. Read More

Step inside Sonam Kapoor's London home with jewel-tone decor, the boldest bathroom you've ever seen

Sonam Kapoor took fans on a tour of her London house, where she lives with her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja. She took to Instagram to share pictures from a new photoshoot. Read More

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid vs Activa, NTorq, Access: Price comparison

Yamaha Motor India has launched the new RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid scooter in the Indian market at a starting price tag of ₹76,830 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). Read More

KBC 13: Can you answer this ₹640,000 question that Kalpana Singh got wrong on Amitabh Bachchan’s show?

On the latest episode of quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Amitabh Bachchan played host to contestant Kalpana Singh, who had to leave the show with ₹320,000. Read More

Ananya Panday is a fireball of hotness in a white smiley crop puffer jacket

Reminding us of how powerful a smile can be, Bollywood actor Ananya Panday tamed our Tuesday blues with her cool vibes in a white smiley ultra cropped-top puffer jacket that makes us want to upgrade our winter wardrobe already. Read More

Watch | India's first floating missile test range INS Anvesh to go on sea trial soon

