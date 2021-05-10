Home / India News / News updates from HT: Delhi court denies interim relief to businessman Navneet Kalra and all the latest news
News updates from HT: Delhi court denies interim relief to businessman Navneet Kalra and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 12:47 PM IST
A Delhi court on Monday refused to grant any interim relief to businessman Navneet Kalra

Delhi court denies interim relief to Navneet Kalra over black-marketing of oxygen, matter to be heard tomorrow

A Delhi court on Monday refused to grant any interim relief to businessman Navneet Kalra, an accused in the alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators in the national capital, and said that the matter will be heard Tuesday. Read More

Kolkata’s civic body takes Rapid Antigen Test to doorstep

With Kolkata registering the highest number of new Covid-19 case every day among all districts in West Bengal, the city’s civic body has planned to take Rapid Antigen Test to the doorstep of citizens. Read More

Premiers of Canadian provinces, leaders to raise Covid-19 funds for India

Premiers of Canadian provinces, mayors of cities and other leaders from across the country will join over 80 Indo-Canadian organisations for a major “oxygen” fundraiser next Sunday. Read More

‘India pacers are not going to let them breathe’: Shami says foreign teams are ‘confused’ over team India's preparations

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami believes that Team India’s bowling unit has become a tough nut to crack for the opposition teams in recent times. Read More

After Maruti, Hero MotoCorp too extends production shutdown amid Covid surge

World's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has decided to extend shutdown across its facilities which had begun in April. Read More

Kareena Kapoor's headstand pic is serving fans the much-needed Monday motivation

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the original fashionista of Bollywood. Be it bikinis, Indian wear, athleisure or maternity fashion, the actor truly slays in all. Read More

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, brother Shamas feud after actor didn't tweet song from Bole Chudiyan: 'Mujhe farak nahi padta'

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his filmmaker brother Shamas Siddiqui are caught up in a rift over their film, Bole Chudiyan. Read More

‘Israel will send team of experts to help India amid Covid crisis’: Envoy

Israel’s Ambassador to India Ron Malka said they will be sending a team of experts to help the country tackle the second wave of Covid-19. Watch

