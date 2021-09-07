Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Delhi court grants relief to 2, including For India MD and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Delhi court grants relief to Ford India MD and director in cheating case

A Delhi court has granted relief to Ford India managing director Anurag Mehrotra and director David Allan Schock in a case of cheating filed by a dealer of the car maker. Read more

After UP's Firozabad, dengue cases reported in Madhya Pradesh

"Gwalior has reported 16 confirmed cases of dengue. We are keeping an eye on the situation,” Dr Manish Sharma, chief medical and health officer of Gwalior, told ANI. Read more

'Everything he touches is turning into gold': Gavaskar feels India have found 'just the player they need for the team'

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar reckons India, in Shardul Thakur, would well have found a player for the long haul, especially for Test matches overseas. Read more

Sonam Kapoor in 44k co-ord crop top and skirt enjoys dinner date with Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor enjoys a dinner date with Anand Ahuja looking like a dream in a co-ord black and white cropped top and maxi skirt. Read more

Purchase window for Ola Electric scooter opens tomorrow: Five things to note

Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro scooters were launched in the Indian market on August 15 at a starting price of 1 lakh and amid much fanfare. Read more

NASA collects first Mars rock sample with its Perseverance rover

NASA tweeted a photo of the rock core slightly thicker than a pencil inside a sample tube. Watch

‘Placed under house arrest’, tweets Mehbooba Mufti

Pilots’ association accuses Air India of gender discrimination

PM Modi says education should not only be inclusive, but equitable too
