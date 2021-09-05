Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Delhi heads for wettest monsoon in a decade and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 08:53 AM IST
Delhi heads for wettest monsoon in a decade (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

IMD forecasts more intense rains, Delhi headed for wettest monsoon in a decade

Compared to the normal monsoon rain 552.6mm, Delhi has already had a 79% surplus -- 988.4mm rain so far, shows IMD data. Read more

Rajasthan Panchayat Elections 2021: Congress wins 670 Samiti seats; BJP victorious on 551

Meanwhile, in the Zila Parishad, the two parties won 99 and 90 seats respectively. as per data shared by the state Election Commission. Read more

Tokyo Paralympics: Suhas Yathiraj wins silver medal in men's singles badminton SL4 event

Yathiraj lost to France's Lucas Mazur 21-15, 17-21, 15-21. India have now extended its medal tally to 18 at the ongoing Paralympic Games. Read more

Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani spark engagement rumours with diamond ring, Taj Mahal pics

In the photos, Vidyut and Nandita are seen standing in front of the Taj Mahal, holding hands and posing for the camera. Read more

Kareena Kapoor in 61k print top and pants is chic for lunch date with Taimur, Jeh and family

Kareena Kapoor Khan took her sons Taimur and Jehangir for a get-together at her father Randhir Kapoor's home in Mumbai on Saturday. Read more

imd monsoon rajasthan panchayat poll tokyo paralympics
Paralympics: Prez, PM congratulate Noida DM Suhas LY on historic silver 

Kerala: 12-year-old boy dies of Nipah virus in Kozhikode

Teachers Day 2021: Know all about Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

J-K police file case after videos show Syed Ali Shah Geelani's body in Pak flag
