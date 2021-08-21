News updates from HT: Delhi Metro services to start early on Rakshabandhan and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Raksha Bandhan: Delhi Metro services on two corridors to start early

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday announced that services on Pink and Magenta Line (Phase 3 corridors) will start early on Sunday, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Read more

Two female ITBP constables wanted to be posted in Afghanistan, Delhi high court 'amazed'

The constables in their plea which was submitted before the fall of Kabul said they are required in the Indian Mission in Kabul for frisking women and children coming to the embassy. Read more

‘Not a single euro’: EU talks tough on Taliban’s promise of peace, women rights

The European Union has neither recognised the Taliban nor it is holding talks with the militant, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday. Read more

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler to miss UAE leg

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Butter won’t be available for the second phase of IPL 2021 in UAE, as he and her wife Louise are expecting a second child soon, Rajasthan Royals announced on Saturday. Read more

When Sadhana said producers chose Saira Banu for beauty, Asha Parekh for dance and her for this reason

Sadhana was among the most popular actors in the 1960s, having starred in hits such as Saaya, Woh Kaun Thi and Waqt. During that time, Saira Banu and Asha Parekh were her two contemporaries and also fan-favourites. Read more

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Festival Celebrating Brother-Sister Bond

Raksha Bandhan 2021 gifts: This special day that celebrates the bond between a brother and sister is right around the corner and if you haven’t purchased a gift for your sibling, we are here to help. Read more