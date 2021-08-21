Two female ITBP constables wanted to be posted in Afghanistan, Delhi high court 'amazed'

The Delhi high court has expressed amazement as two female constables working with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police recently approached the court seeking redeployment at the Indian Mission in Afghanistan. Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Justice Amit Bansal dismissed the plea as the issue is a purely administrative one and also expressed amazement at such a plea in view of the dangerous situation prevailing in Afghanistan, Livelaw reported. The petition and the verdict came before the fall of Kabul on August 15.

"The petitioners as personnel of armed force like ITBP can be posted anywhere based on the requirement of the force, They have no vested right to be deployed in Afghanistan. Rather it amazes us that in view of the dangerous situation prevailing in Afghanistan currently, the petitioners are keen to be deployed there," the court said.

The ITBP constables said they were posted in the Embassy of India at Kabul in August 2020 as security assistants for a tenure of two years. In June this year, they were re-deployed to India. They contested that they were entitled to a stay of two years in Afghanistan.

ITBP’s canine soldiers among personnel evacuated from Kabul

In their plea, they said their service is required in Kabul for the purpose of frisking children and females visiting the Indian Embassy at that time and they were duly trained for this. Countering their plea, the ITBP said that there are three female constables working at the embassy.

The court also observed that the constables on their own can't decide where their services are required. "Whether there is a requirement for services of the petitioners in Afghanistan cannot be assessed by the petitioners on their own. The said decisions have to be taken on the basis of administrative and operational exigencies by the respondent (ITBP) alone," the court said adding that the interference by court in such matter is also not permitted.

After the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15, a contingent of 99 ITBP commandoes, along with three sniffer dogs were evacuated from Afghanistan. At present, there is no ITBP contingent in Afghanistan. The complete contingent deployed for the security of the Embassy in Kabul, its four consulates in Afghanistan have returned to India in the aftermath of the capture of Kabul by the Taliban.