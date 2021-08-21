Raksha Bandhan: Delhi Metro services on two corridors to start early

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday announced that services on Pink and Magenta Line (Phase 3 corridors) will start early on Sunday, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The schedule has been changed to facilitate passengers on the day of the festival, the DMRC said.

"Service update. In order to facilitate those travelling for Rakshabandhan, metro services will begin at 6:30 AM on pink line and 6:00 AM on magenta line on 22 August 2021 (Sunday)," the DMRC said in a tweet.

To facilitate the passengers travelling on Rakshabandhan, the Delhi Metro on 22nd August 2021 (Sunday), will begin operations early on its Phase 3 corridors as follows.





On Sundays, the services on these corridors which were built in the third phase of metro expansion, usually begins at 8am.

The Pink Line is the longest operational corridor of Delhi Metro, spanning 59 kilometres with 38 stations. It connects Majlis Park in north with Shiv Vihar in northeast Delhi.

Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West in Delhi and Botanical Garden in Noida.

Raksha Bandhan, one of the most popular Hindu festivals, is an annual occasion celebrated throughout the nation to commemorate the special bond between siblings. This year the auspicious day will be celebrated on August 22.

Traditionally, on this day, sisters tie rakhis on their brother's wrists and both of them exchange gifts. Over the years, the day is celebrated as an expression of "bond of protection, obligation, or care".

While “Raksha” literally translates to ‘safety’, “bandhan” means ‘bond’ and the festival of Rakha Bandhan is a celebration of this unbreakable bond that exists between siblings with a promise to always be there for each other.