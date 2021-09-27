News updates from HT: Delhi police arrest 2 suspects in Rohini court shootout and all the latest news

Gogi shootout: 2 arrested, Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana visits Rohini court

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two suspects in the murder of gangster Jitender Mann alias Gogi inside Rohini district court even as police commissioner Rakesh Asthana visited the crime scene where the dramatic shoot-out took place, leaving three dead. Read more

Bharat Bandh: Protester dies of heart attack at Singhu border

A protester belonging to one of the farmers’ rights groups died on Monday after suffering a heart attack during the stir at Delhi’s Singhu border. Bagel Ram, the 54-year-old protester, was a member of the Kirti Kisan Union, and was present at the protest site in Singhu on Bharat Bandh. Read more

Campaign at Bhawanipore disrupted by TMC demonstration around BJP’s Dilip Ghosh

The final campaigning for the September 30 bypoll at Kolkata’s Bhawanipore assembly seat was disrupted on Monday afternoon when Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers staged demonstration, obstructing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Dilip Ghosh and shouted ‘go back’ slogans. Read more

'Can be irritating, players may get mentally disturbed': Mohammed Shami on challenges of playing in bio-bubbles

Due to the covid-19 pandemic rules and regulations implemented by the International Cricket Council (ICC), players are required to remain under bio-bubble away from their families during cricketing tours. Read more

Dia Mirza is asked how much she charged for Global Citizen event. This was her reply

Actor Dia Mirza was a part of the Global Citizen Live event in Mumbai on Saturday. She took to Instagram to share a video from the event but had to field a rude question. Read more

4 ways to include almonds in your diet for weight loss

A powerhouse of nutrients and excellent for heart health, almonds can also serve as the perfect weight loss food for those aiming to shed kilos and adopt a healthy lifestyle. Read more

Owaisi, Cong slam PM Modi’s late-night visit to new Parliament building

Hours after he returned from US, PM Modi took stock of the construction of the new Parliament building in New Delhi. In a sharp attack, Congress called it a case of misplaced priorities and said the PM doesn’t care about Covid victims, farmers or jobless youths but only cares about the central vista project. Watch here