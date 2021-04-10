News updates from HT: Delhi reports 7,897 new Covid-19 cases, 39 deaths in last 24 hours and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi records 7,897 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate shoots up

Delhi on Saturday recorded 7897 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), pushing the Capital’s cumulative tally to 714,423, according to a health bulletin. The fatalities also rose sharply in the last 24 hours after 39 new deaths were recorded, the bulletin added. Read more

Gavaskar's advice to Pant ahead of IPL 2021 clash: 'Don't allow MS Dhoni to put his arms around your shoulders'

Match 2 of the 2021 IPL pits two very similar yet contrasting captains. MS Dhoni is into his 12th season as captain of Chennai Super Kings, while for Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant, this is the first time. Read more

Deepika Padukone calls herself 'Indiranagar ki gundi' after Rahul Dravid's viral ad. See throwback pic

After Rahul Dravid proudly wore the 'Indiranagar ka Gunda' title in a new ad, fellow Bangalorian Deepika Padukone has reserved the 'Indiranagar ka Gundi' title for herself. Read more

Here's everything we know about the Google Pixel 5a 5G so far

Earlier in the day there were rumours doing the rounds about how the Google Pixel 5a might be canceled due to the ongoing chip shortage. Read more

Ghar pe raho says glammed up Sonakshi Sinha to fans amind rising Covid cases

Rowdy Rathore actor Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday treated her fans to a glammed-up photo of her and urged everyone to stay at home amid the raging second wave of Covid-19. Read more

Watch: 200 bombs found in Bengal amid polls; controlled explosion at field

West Bengal police made a startling discovery on April 9. Around 200 country-made bombs were found by police personnel in Nanoor. Subsequently, the explosives were disposed of by the bomb squad. Watch here