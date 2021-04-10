Ghar pe raho says glammed up Sonakshi Sinha to fans amind rising Covid cases

Rowdy Rathore actor Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday treated her fans to a glammed-up photo of her and urged everyone to stay at home amid the raging second wave of Covid-19. The 'Rowdy Rathore' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of her dressed in a sparkling blush pink dress. She captioned it as, "All dressed up and nowhere to go." Hashtagging the image with 'ghar pe raho'. The post from the 33-year-old actor garnered more than 71 thousand likes within nearly an hour of it being shared on the photo-sharing application.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected a lot of people and the number of Covid-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.





Recently, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were infected with the virus.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times the Mission Mangal actor said, "It is scary, we have to be careful. We are hearing so many cases now, of people on set getting Covid, even the crew. The situation is anyway really bad in Maharashtra. I know the theatres have been shut again. I don’t know what to say. Somewhere, I feel people started getting a bit lax."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonakshi recently finished shooting for her upcoming digital debut film Fallen with ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. She will also be seen playing the role of the brave social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in the upcoming Indian Hindi-language war drama action film Bhuj: The Pride of India, directed, co-produced, and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya. She also recently announced her character Bulbul from her upcoming Netflix film titled BulbulTarang.