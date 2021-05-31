News updates from HT: Delhi unlock process begins today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19 lockdown: Delhi's unlock process begins from today

Delhi will start the process of partially easing its lockdown measures from Monday onwards, beginning with allowing the construction sector and factories to resume operations as cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continue to see a steady decline in the national capital

Amid oil price rise, Centre to distribute free oilseeds

India’s policymakers, alarmed by the growing prices of edible oils due to high import costs of oilseeds, have decided to re-use a Green Revolution-era strategy of distributing free seed packets, say officials familiar with the move.

June’s Covid vaccine quota to be 120 million after 79 million in May

Nearly 120 million vaccine doses will be available for the national Covid vaccination programme in June, the Union ministry of health and family welfare announced on Sunday even as both companies supplying the jabs are looking at ramping up their production capacity to 110-120 million doses from the existing 75-80 million.

Experts fear biodiversity loss in Andaman, Nicobar Islands

A slew of infrastructure projects have been proposed in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to give a major boost to tourism and business there, according to information released by the central government.

When Rahul Vaidya’s Indian Idol performance left Sonu Nigam aghast: ‘Bad se badtar hoye jaa rahe hai’

Singer Rahul Vaidya became a household name when he participated in the first season of the music reality show Indian Idol. While he could not win the trophy, he finished as the second runner-up.

Khushi Kapoor adds a touch of sexy to athleisure in bodysuit and sweatpants, fans love it

Leave it to Khushi Kapoor to add a touch of sexy to athleisure. The younger sister of actor Janhvi Kapoor has become the face of Genz-Z approved fashion trends in the country and there is no denying that.

Dravid was able to do that with the focus he had: Former all-rounder highlights 'worrying factor' for India in WTC final

The final of the World Test Championship is currently the talk of the two. Two evenly-matched sides are competing in the final of this ICC event with the inaugural WTC title on the line.

Watch: Pakistan PM Imran Khan's J&K condition for holding talks with India

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reportedly commented on resumption of talks with India. Khan set forth a condition for restarting bilateral dialogue. His caveat pertains to Indian Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

