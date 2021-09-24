News updates from HT: Depression likely over east-central Bay of Bengal and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Depression likely over east-central Bay of Bengal, may intensify monsoon

Monsoon is likely to remain active at least till the end of the month with a well-marked low-pressure area forming over the east-central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood on Friday, weather officials said. Read more

Indian vaccine cardholders now eligible for EU green pass as Italy recognises Covishield

Italy on Friday recognised Covishield, the vaccine against coronavirus jointly developed by Oxford University and pharma giant AstraZeneca and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. Read more

'See America's daughters': Imran Khan's UN leader's deriding video goes viral

Shehryar Khan Afridi's video actually pointed to women roaming around the street in Manhattan and Afridi said the women in Pakistan are far more respected than this. Read more

‘He could be India’s future captain': Brad Hogg heaps praise on promising DC batter Shreyas Iyer

Brad Hogg praised Delhi Capitals batter Shreyas Iyer's routine and said he likes the fact that the young right-hander doesn't get too far ahead of himself. Read more

Shamita Shetty’s mother supports Raqesh Bapat as he hits back at ‘henpecked husband’ comment: ‘You are for real’

Shamita Shetty's mother, Sunanda Shetty, has come out in support of Raqesh Bapat after he reacted to Kashmera Shah’s comment calling him a ‘henpecked husband’. Read more

Amazon Prime Video turns into aggregator with Channels; check big benefits

Amazon Prime Video Channels will act as an intermediary and give Prime members the option of streaming content from popular OTT services on the Amazon Prime Video app and website in India. Read more