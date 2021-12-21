News updates from HT: DK Shivakumar tears copy of anti-conversion bill in Karnataka Assembly and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

K'taka assembly: DK Shivakumar tears copy of anti-conversion bill, Congress stages walkout

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar tore a copy of the anti-conversion Bill that was tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday. Read more.

BSP MP Danish Ali, who attended House on Monday, tests positive for Covid

BSP MP Danish Ali took to Twitter to announce that he tested positive for Covid despite being fully vaccinated, urging everyone who came in contact to isolate themselves and get tested. Read more.

BJP’s biting response to Rahul Gandhi on his one-line tweet attack on PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday tweeted a sharp attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that there has been a spike in instances of lynching after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014. Read more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'That's what we saw in England when Rohit, Rahul got runs': Tendulkar shares advice for India batters to succeed in SA

Sachin Tendulkar, one of the finest batters of all-time knows what it takes to succeed in the testing conditions of South Africa. Read more.

Spider-Man No Way Home box office day 5 collection: Tom Holland film slows down on Monday, collects ₹120 crore so far

Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch, had already smashed into the ₹100 crore club but slowed down during the week. Read more.

Okinawa sells over 1 lakh electric vehicles in 2021

Okinawa announced on Tuesday that it has managed to cross 1 lakh domestic sales of its high-speed and low-speed electric scooter models. Read more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}