Spider-Man No Way Home box office day 5 collection: Tom Holland film slows down on Monday, collects 120 crore so far

Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch, had already smashed into the ₹100 crore club but slowed down during the week. The film registered more than 50 percent drop on its first Monday.

The film released in India last Thursday amid positive reviews. It had recorded the second highest opening for a Hollywood film in India with collections of ₹32.67 crore and showed a slight drop during the weekend. However, it dipped to ₹12.10 crore on Monday, taking its total collection to ₹120.47 crore nett at the domestic box office.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of the film on Twitter. He wrote, "#SpiderMan continues its blockbuster run… collects in double digits on Day 5… #South markets lead, #Mumbai, #Delhi super-strong… Eyes ₹150 cr+ total by Thu… Thu 32.67 cr, Fri 20.37 cr, Sat 26.10 cr, Sun 29.23 cr, Mon 12.10 cr. Total: ₹120.47 cr Nett BOC. #India biz."

Spider-Man: No Way From Home, which released on Thursday, also faced some competition from Allu Arjun's Pushpa, which released a day after. The Hindi version of the film collected ₹16 crore in four days.

After the overwhelming response from fans on the recently released Spider-Man: No Way Home, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios has confirmed that the production company and Sony are currently working on developing at least one more movie for the Spider-Man franchise. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Marvel Studios president says he outright confirmed the news "because I don't want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home."

During a recent interview, Spider-Man: No Way Home producer Amy Pascal teased that Spider-Man: No Way Home ending will be the launch point for another chapter. "At the end of the movie we just made, you see Spider-Man make a momentous decision, one that you've never seen him make before. It's a sacrifice. And that gives us a lot to work with for the next film," he said.

(With ANI inputs)