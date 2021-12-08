News updates from HT: ED to question Jacqueline Fernandez over extortion case and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

ED to question Jacqueline Fernandez over extortion case today

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in connection with an ongoing money-laundering investigation against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others. Read More

RBI policy review amid Omicron scare: Repo rate, reverse repo rate likely to remain unchanged

The Reserve Bank of India is likely to maintain the status quo on borrowing and lending rates as the policy review committee meets on Wednesday, amid the worldwide concerns over the Omicron variant of Covid. Reuters surveyed 50 economists who expected the RBI to hold its benchmark repo rate at 4.00%. The reverse repo rate - the interest rate that RBI borrows from the banks - is mostly expected to remain unchanged at 3.35%, though some economists predict a small rise in this rate. Read More

'It's happened to the best': Ravi Shastri gives Gavaskar and Tendulkar's examples to defend Virat Kohli's captaincy call

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has given his take on Virat Kohli's captaincy and backed his decision to step down as India's T20I skipper. Shastri and Kohli's association has worked wonders for Team India, with the team playing some of its best cricket during their partnership. Weighing in on Kohli's captaincy, Shastri explained that it is easy to point out the flaws on the basis of the results, but what the Indian star has achieved during his tenure is something to be proud of. Read More

Inside Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta's early Christmas party at Rhea Kapoor's home. See pics

Film producer Rhea Kapoor hosted a party for Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta, Amrita Arora, and Poonam Damania at her Mumbai home. Taking to Instagram Stories, the guests shared video clips and pictures as they enjoyed their girls' night out. Read More

Shilpa Shetty is the real 'Flaming-oh' in a fiery red dress

Shilpa Shetty stepped into the sets of India's Got Talent on Tuesday in a stunning red ensemble. The actor is an absolute fashionista and her wardrobe collections always manage to put fashion police on immediate alert. Shilpa is currently starring as one of the judges of the Television reality show India's Got Talent, and often snippets of her behind the scene ventures from the sets make their way on her Instagram profile. Read More

Australia follows US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

Australia will not send officials to the upcoming winter Olympics in Beijing, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday, joining a US diplomatic boycott of the event. Canberra's decision comes amid “disagreement” with China over a number of issues, including Australia's foreign interference laws and a recent decision to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, Morrison said. Read More

Pfizer shot gives less immunity to Omicron than to other strains: Early study

Researchers in South Africa have found in an early study that Pfizer's vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) actually provides less immunity to the Omicron variant than to other major versions of the virus. In lab experiments conducted at the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban, it was observed that Omicron resulted in about a 40-fold reduction in levels of neutralising antibodies produced by people who had received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech SE shot, compared with the strain detected in China almost two years ago. Read More

Shashi Tharoor explains who a 'bhakt' is after being trolled for pic at wedding

A photo of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor along with a bridegroom went viral on Twitter which did not go down well with Tharoor who sharply gave back to the trolls saying it is not cool to drag 'non-political' people into malice on part of the 'bhakts'. As an unrelenting social media user asked the MP the definition of a 'bhakt', the Congress MP explained. Read More

