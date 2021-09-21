Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Erin O'Toole takes jibe at Justin Trudeau and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Canada PM Justin Trudeau (File Photo)

‘Sent back with another minority mandate’: Elections lost, Erin O'Toole takes parting shot at Justin Trudeau

Though Trudeau's Liberal Party is leading in Canadian elections, it is set to finish below the majority mark of 170 in the House of Commons. Read more

Punjab CM Channi, Sidhu to visit Delhi, hold talks on cabinet expansion

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi will meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi to hold talks on the expansion of the state cabinet. Read more

Mithali Raj completes 20000 international runs, hits fifth consecutive fifty in women ODIs

India women’s skipper Mithali Raj reached another remarkable milestone in her illustrious career during the first ODI against Australia on Tuesday. Read more

Diljit Dosanjh responds to those who question his allegiance to Punjab, says their 'mental level' isn't up to the mark

Diljit Dosanjh has responded to critics who question his allegiance to his home state Punjab on the basis of how much time he spends there. Read more

Esha Gupta in nude bralette and waist-high slit skirt set is ravishing, see all pics

Nude colours are all the rage this season, and this style statement even has the stamp of approval from our favourite celebrities in the industry. Read more

2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0 launched in India; gets Traction Control, Quick Shifter

India is the first country in the world to have received the new-generation R15. The bike has been priced from 1.68 lakh. Read more

