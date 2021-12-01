Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: EU special envoy on Afghanistan visits Delhi and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: EU special envoy on Afghanistan visits Delhi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Know all latest news and updates from Hindustan Times. (ANI)(ANI)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 08:58 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

EU special envoy on Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson visits New Delhi

India and the European Union (EU) had an opportunity to exchange notes and discuss the way forward in Afghanistan as EU special envoy Tomas Niklasson visited New Delhi on Wednesday. Read more

Pakistan issues visas to Indian pilgrims to visit Shadani Darbar in Sindh

Pakistan has issued visas to more than 130 Indians to visit the country for the birth anniversary celebrations of Hindu saint Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib in the Sindh province, the high commission to India said on Wednesday. Read more

Looked impossible, but Kashi Vishwanath Corridor almost complete, say officials

The grand Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which connects the Ganga river and the famous and ancient Kashi Vishwanath temple (of Lord Shiva) in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, is nearing completion, the city's divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal said on Wednesday. Read more

'He doesn't get talked about a lot. He is the key in this Indian attack': McMillan reserves high praise for India bowler

RELATED STORIES

Team India produced an impressive outing with the ball in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur. The visitors barely clung to a draw after Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra survived in the fag hours of the final day against India's spin-heavy attack. Read more

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul make first red carpet appearance as couple at Tadap premiere, Ahan Shetty arrives with GF

Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's Tadap got a star-studded premiere in Mumbai on Wednesday. Ahan arrived with his girlfriend Tania Shroff for the screening. Read more

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india news
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
IPL 2022 Retention
World Aids Day 2021
Katrina Kaif
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Assam lynching
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP