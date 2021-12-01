Pakistan issues visas to Indian pilgrims to visit Shadani Darbar in Sindh

Pakistan has issued visas to more than 130 Indians to visit the country for the birth anniversary celebrations of Hindu saint Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib in the Sindh province, the high commission to India said on Wednesday.

“Today, Pakistan High Commission in Delhi issued 136 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims,” an official of the Pakistan high commission was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“They are visiting Pakistan to participate in the 313th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi in Sindh from December 4-15,”

Last year, the high commission said 44 Indian pilgrims visited Pakistan to participate in celebrations marking the 312th birth anniversary of Shadaram Sahib from December 15 to December 21.

Shadani Darbar in Sukkur was founded in 1786 by Sant Shadaram Sahib, who was born in Lahore in 1708. The temple is more than three centuries old and is visited by devotees from around the world.

The Pakistan high commission also issued visas to a group of 47 Indian pilgrims in 2020 to visit Katas Raj temple in Chakwal district of Punjab during December 23-20. The temple is also known as Qila Katas.

Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan under the bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974 to participate in religious festivals and events every year.

The Kartarpur Corridor, which allows Indian nationals to make visa-free visits to the gurdwara built at the site in Pakistan where Guru Nanak spent the final years of his life, was recently reopened.

