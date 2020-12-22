e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Pakistan issues visas to Indian yatrees to visit Shadani Darbar, Katas Raj temples

Pakistan issues visas to Indian yatrees to visit Shadani Darbar, Katas Raj temples

Another group of 44 Indian yatrees returned from Pakistan on Monday after participating in celebrations marking the 312th birth anniversary of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at Sukkur in Sindh province during December 15-21

india Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 14:49 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hindu pilgrims leave the Durgiana Temple after paying their respect on their way to reach the Katas Raj Temple to celebrate Maha Shivratri in Pakistan in February, 2020.
Hindu pilgrims leave the Durgiana Temple after paying their respect on their way to reach the Katas Raj Temple to celebrate Maha Shivratri in Pakistan in February, 2020. (HT Archive)
         

Pakistan has issued visas to more than 90 Indians to visit two prominent Hindu temples in December against the backdrop of ties between the two countries being at an all-time low.

The Pakistan High Commission issued visas to a group of 47 Indian yatrees or pilgrims on Monday to visit Katas Raj temple, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal district of Punjab during December 23-20.

The Katas Raj temple is surrounded by a pond considered sacred by Hindus.

Another group of 44 Indian yatrees returned from Pakistan on Monday after participating in celebrations marking the 312th birth anniversary of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at Sukkur in Sindh province during December 15-21, the high commission said in a statement.

Also Read: Prominent Baloch activist found dead in mysterious circumstances in Canada

Shadani Darbar in Sukkur, a temple that is more than three centuries old, is visited by devotees from around the world. The temple was founded in 1786 by Sant Shadaram Sahib, who was born in Lahore in 1708.

Indian Sikh and Hindu pilgrims visit Pakistan under the bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974 to participate in religious festivals and events every year, though the numbers have declined amid strains in the relationship.

“The issuance of pilgrimage visas to Sikh and Hindu pilgrims is part of the government of Pakistan’s endeavours to facilitate their visits to religious shrines. Pakistan remains committed to preserving sacred religious places and extending all possible facilitation for the visiting pilgrims of all faiths,” the statement said.

The Kartarpur Corridor, which allows Indian nationals to make visa-free visits to the gurdwara built at the site in Pakistan where Guru Nanak spent the final years of his life, was closed after the Covid-19 outbreak and is yet to be reopened.

tags
top news
Canadian think tank MLI slams Sikhs for Justice for filing defamation case
Canadian think tank MLI slams Sikhs for Justice for filing defamation case
Pakistan uses China’s financial assistance to repay Saudi loan
Pakistan uses China’s financial assistance to repay Saudi loan
‘Party (Nahin) chalegi till 6 in the morning’: Mumbai Police after raid on night club
‘Party (Nahin) chalegi till 6 in the morning’: Mumbai Police after raid on night club
Mumbai: 15% reduction in water supply for 24 hours, starting today
Mumbai: 15% reduction in water supply for 24 hours, starting today
Prominent Baloch activist found dead in mysterious circumstances in Canada
Prominent Baloch activist found dead in mysterious circumstances in Canada
Covid-19 triggering rare, fatal fungal infection: All about mucormycosis
Covid-19 triggering rare, fatal fungal infection: All about mucormycosis
2 test positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata after arriving from London
2 test positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata after arriving from London
New Covid strain: Passengers in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine
New Covid strain: Passengers in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In