e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Prominent Baloch activist found dead in mysterious circumstances in Canada

Prominent Baloch activist found dead in mysterious circumstances in Canada

Karima Baloch, a former chairperson of the Baloch Students Organization-Azad (BSO-Azad), is the second prominent Baloch campaigner to be found dead in a foreign country this year

world Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 13:41 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representatinal photo.
Representatinal photo.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Prominent Baloch activist Karima Baloch was found dead in unexplained circumstances in the Canadian city of Toronto on Monday, a day after she was reported missing by the local police.

Karima Baloch, a former chairperson of the Baloch Students Organization-Azad (BSO-Azad), is the second prominent Baloch campaigner to be found dead in a foreign country this year. In April, the body of Baloch journalist Sajid Hussain Baloch was found outside Uppsala in Sweden, weeks after he went missing.

Toronto police had reported that Karima, 37, had gone missing in the city’s waterfront area on December 20. The police later said she was “located” but didn’t offer more details.

Also Read: Baloch activists want support from India without ‘Kashmir lens’

Karima’s death was reported by both Balochistan Times and The Balochistan Post, leading news websites aimed at the Baloch community. Balochistan Times reported she was “found dead in Toronto” and that her “family has not provided more details and asked for privacy”.

“Her sudden and unexplained disappearance and death has raised serious concerns,” The Balochistan Post reported. Other reports said Karima’s husband Hammal Haidar and her brother identified the body.

Amnesty International said in a tweet: “The death of activist #KarimaBaloch in Toronto, Canada is deeply shocking and must be immediately and effectively investigated. The perpetrators must be brought to justice without recourse to the death penalty.”

Karima was included in BBC’s list of 100 inspirational and influential women for 2016, in which she was described as a campaigner “for independence for Balochistan from Pakistan”. She fled Pakistan in 2016, saying she feared for her life due to threats from the army and intelligence agencies, and sought refuge in Canada.

She was seen as a pioneer of women’s activism in Balochistan and had raised the issue of Balochistan in UN sessions in Switzerland. In 2014, she became the first woman chairperson of BSO-Azad, which has been proscribed by the Pakistan government as a terror group.

Karima’s asylum request was suspended by the Canadian province of Ottawa in 2016 because of BSO-Azad’s involvement in “subversion” against the Pakistan government but she was allowed to remain in the country, according to Canadian media reports.

In 2016, Karima recorded a video message on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, in which she called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “brother” and asked him to become the voice of the Baloch movement. This was days after Modi raised the Balochistan issue in his Independence Day speech.

“We appeal to you that, as our brother, you speak about the genocide and war crimes in Balochistan on international forums and become the voice of the sisters of Baloch...We will fight this on our own, we just want you to become the voice of our struggle,” Karima said in the message.

At an event held by Baloch Canadians in Toronto in 2018 to mark what they claimed to be the 70th anniversary of the illegal occupation of Balochistan by Pakistan, Karima said: “We want India to raise the issue as a human rights cause.” She felt this was an “important role” India could play, since atrocities against the Baloch were not on the world’s radar.

Karima also said at the time that India had the reach to raise what she described as the “genocide” of the Baloch people.

Baloch journalist Sajid Hussain Baloch was reported missing in Sweden in March, and his body was later found in a river. His family and friends alleged he was murdered. Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the journalists’ organisation, said his mysterious disappearance and subsequent death could have been organised by Pakistani intelligence agencies because of his work as a journalist.

tags
top news
Delhi’s economy suffered the most due to severe air pollution last year: Lancet study
Delhi’s economy suffered the most due to severe air pollution last year: Lancet study
AMU has helped strengthen India’s ties with other countries: PM Modi
AMU has helped strengthen India’s ties with other countries: PM Modi
US’ Legion of Merit award for QUAD architects sends multiple messages
US’ Legion of Merit award for QUAD architects sends multiple messages
Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine phase-3 trials cross half-way mark of 13,000 volunteers
Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine phase-3 trials cross half-way mark of 13,000 volunteers
iPhone 13 prototype still features a notch, but there’s a difference
iPhone 13 prototype still features a notch, but there’s a difference
What we know about the new Covid-19 strain so far
What we know about the new Covid-19 strain so far
LIVE: Anurag Thakur says BJP will emerge victorious in DDC polls
LIVE: Anurag Thakur says BJP will emerge victorious in DDC polls
New Covid strain: Passengers in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine
New Covid strain: Passengers in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In