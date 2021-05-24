News updates from HT: Farmers to protest in Hisar today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Farmers to protest in Hisar today, admin steps up security

Farmers in Haryana’s Hisar will on Monday protest registration of First Information Report (FIR) against more than 300 farmers for clashing with the police earlier this month. Read more

Supreme Court to hear PIL over financial stress to borrowers due to Covid-19

The petition has asked the court to issue directions to the Centre to ask banks and financial institutions to not take strict action against the property of borrowers for six months. Read more

Second tranche of sovereign gold bond scheme opens for subscription from today

The Reserve Bank of India has fixed the issue price for the second tranche of the sovereign gold bond scheme at ₹4,842 per gram. The subscription window will remain open till 28. Read more

BCCI yet to pay World T20 prize money to women cricketers

More than 14 months after the Indian women’s team played in the T20 World Cup final before a record crowd at Melbourne, finishing runners-up, they are yet to receive their prize-money ($500,000). Read more

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set hot couple goals at Billboard Music Awards

Priyanka Chopra returned to the US for a special reason. She was spotted accompanying her husband Nick Jonas to the Billboard Music Awards 2021 on Monday. Read more

BMW becomes first auto company to equip its cars with sustainable tyres

In a bid to step up its activities in the field of sustainability, BMW has equipped its cars with certified sustainable tyres, becoming the first in the auto industry to do so. Read more

Priyanka Chopra wears custom Dolce and Gabbana dress with the most iconic belt at Billboard Music Awards

For the Billboard Music Awards, Priyanka Chopra dressed head-to-toe in custom-made Dolce and Gabbana that was inspired from their fall 2007 collection. Read more

CBSE class 12 board exams: Watch Union Minister's statement after meet

The Union government said there is a broad consensus among states on class 12 board exams. Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said 'informed, collaborative' decision will be announced by June 1. Watch