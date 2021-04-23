News updates from HT: Free food for 800 million poor in May, June and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Govt to provide free food to 800 million poor in May, June

The Centre said on Friday the government will provide 5 kilogram of free food grains to millions of poor covered under the National Food Security Act, 2013, “due to economic disruptions caused by the Covid-19 outbreak in the country” for the months of May and June under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

‘Won’t be any scarcity of resources if we work as one nation’: PM Modi tells CMs at Covid meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told chief ministers of states and Union territories hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic to ensure there are no hindrances in the transportation of oxygen tankers as several regions across the country reported a shortage in the supply for Covid-19 patients.

No instructions, says Kejriwal’s office as it ‘regrets’ live appeal to PM Modi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office on Friday issued a clarification after a row erupted over his address during the review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, telecast live for some time, during which the Aam Aadmi Party (leader) raised alarm about “a big tragedy" that could happen because of the oxygen shortage in hospitals during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

'Will people of Delhi not get oxygen if...': Kejriwal asks PM Modi in Covid-19 meet

Facing a grim crisis of saving lives with top hospitals in Delhi reporting an acute shortage of oxygen, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday raised the challenge in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shravan Rathore's son says parents tested Covid-19 positive after Kumbh Mela visit: 'Never expected such tough times'

Music composer duo Nadeem-Shravan's Shravan Rathore died on Thursday of complications related to Covid-19. Now, Shravan's son Sanjeev has revealed that Shravan had tested positive after visiting the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar with his wife.

Video of ‘high-definition views’ of Earth as seen from ISS goes viral

Are you someone who loves seeing the videos showcasing the beauty of our Blue Planet captured from the outer space? Then here is a video which will make you very happy. Shared on official Instagram page of International Space Station (ISS), the video will make you say “Wow,” repeatedly.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X launched in India: Check specs, price

Xiaomi on Friday launched the Mi 11X series in India alongside the Mi 11 Ultra. The new smartphone series features Mi 11X Pro and Mi 11X. The new Mi phones come with the Snapdragon 888 processor, 120Hz AMOLED display, 108-megapixel camera, and more.

