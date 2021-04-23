IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Video of ‘high-definition views’ of Earth as seen from ISS goes viral
ISS shared the video on Instagram.(Instagram/@iss)
ISS shared the video on Instagram.(Instagram/@iss)
trending

Video of ‘high-definition views’ of Earth as seen from ISS goes viral

“Sit back and enjoy the view!" reads the opening line of the caption shared by ISS along with the video.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 04:26 PM IST

Are you someone who loves seeing the videos showcasing the beauty of our Blue Planet captured from the outer space? Then here is a video which will make you very happy. Shared on official Instagram page of International Space Station (ISS), the video will make you say “Wow,” repeatedly.

ISS shared the video to celebrate the occasion of Earth day. Every year on April 22 this day is celebrated to mark the birth of the modern environmental movement.

“Sit back and enjoy the view! This #EarthDay, we’re sharing high-definition views of the Earth as seen from the International Space Station,” ISS wrote while sharing the video.

We won’t give away much, take a look at the clip and prepare to get amazed:

Since being posted some 16 hours ago, the post has gathered more than 36,000 likes, including one from Nasa’s official profile. People shared all sorts of comments to express their reactions.

“Our amazing mother Earth!” wrote an Instagram user. “Love this,” shared another. “Awesome, love the view,” said a third. Many also shared heart emojis to express their reactions.

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
international space station instagram

Related Stories

An image of Dnieper River captured from the International Space Station was recently shared by Nasa on Instgaram.(Instagram/@NASA)
An image of Dnieper River captured from the International Space Station was recently shared by Nasa on Instgaram.(Instagram/@NASA)
trending

From ISS with love: Nasa posts pics of Earth taken from space, share goes viral

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 10:14 AM IST
“In these stunning images, the natural systems – land, water, air, ice – connect to each other to bring life," reads a part of the caption shared by Nasa along with the images.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP