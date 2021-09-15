News updates from HT: HC pulls up Delhi govt for delay in constructing 100-bed hospital and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Court pulls up Delhi govt for ‘lethargy’ in constructing 100-bed hospital

The Delhi high court on Wednesday pulled up the Delhi government and cited its ‘lethargic approach’ as the reason behind its failure to process a forest clearance to construct a 100-bed hospital in the city’s Najafgarh area despite the Centre’s nudge. Read more

Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh’s armed security cover upgraded to ‘Z’ category

The Centre on Wednesday upgraded the armed security cover of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from West Bengal Arjun Singh from ‘Y’ category to ‘Z’ category, following the recent incidents of bombing outside his house ‘Majdoor Bhavan’ at the North 24 Parganas district of the state. Read more

Assam announces SOPs for Durga Puja; organizers, priests must be vaccinated

Assam on Wednesday announced a fresh set of guidelines for the upcoming festival season allowing organizing of ‘pujas’ by following safety and social distancing protocols. Read more

Irked by Moon's remark, Kim Jong Un's sister warns of 'destruction' of ties

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday criticised the speech of South Korean President Moon Jae-in in which he had termed Seoul's growing missile capabilities as a “sure deterrence" against provocations from Pyongyang. Read more

'Michael Holding told me that BCCI didn't want the last Test': Ex-India spinner reveals details of 5th Test cancellation

Several theories have popped up following the cancellation of the 5th Test between India and England in Manchester. BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly made it clear that the reason Indian players were reluctant in taking the field for the series-deciding Test was due to Covid-19 fears as assistant physio Yogesh Parmar had tested positive, while many from the English media believe Indian players prioritised the IPL over Test cricket. Read more

Zeenat Aman reacts after Dum Maro Dum is played at iPhone 13 launch: '1971 music still resonating'

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has reacted after a tune inspired by her hit song Dum Maro Dum was played by Apple for the iPhone 13 series launch. The popular song from the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna was picturised on Zeenat and Dev Anand. Read more

Brain Diet: Foods to keep Alzheimer's disease at bay

Alzheimer's disease, a neurological disorder, can make your brain shrink or brain cells die over the period of time. The person suffering from this disease may initially start forgetting everyday events, recent conversations and misplace things. Read more

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Mini vs iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: What's different

Apple hosted the Apple Event 2021 last night. At the event, Apple introduced two new iPad models -- a 10.2-inch iPad and an 8.3-inch iPad Mini. In addition to that, Apple also launched the Apple Watch Series 7 with new watch faces, fall detection for cycling, e-bike support, Retina display and a keyboard. Read more

Doordarshan shares post on 62 years of ‘nostalgic journey’. Seen tweet yet?

Doordarshan holds a special place in people’s hearts. There are many who grew up watching the various iconic shows aired on the channel. Be it Chitrahar, Malgudi Days, Ramayan, or Mahabharat, the channel aired different shows that are still etched in the memories of people. Read more