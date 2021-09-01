Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Heavy rains cause waterlogging in Delhi; IMD issues orange alert and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 09:04 AM IST
A DTC bus pushes on through a waterlogged road at Anand Parbat in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

Delhi rains: Waterlogging slows traffic in parts of city; IMD issues orange alert

Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Wednesday, leading to severe waterlogging in the city which in turn created traffic snarl in several parts of the city since the morning. Read More

'Not just about Afghanistan': Biden explains reasoning behind US troops pullout

United States president Joe Biden on Wednesday, September 1, said that the decision to pull out US troops from Afghanistan was "not just about Afghanistan". Read More

At 158,880, August Covid infections in Maharashtra 33% less than July

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 4,196 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the number of infections recorded in August to 158,880, approximately 33% less than July. Read More

BCCI calls bids for two new IPL teams

The next edition of the Indian Premier League (2022) will feature 10 teams. Eight months after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave its approval to add two more teams to the league, bids have been invited through a tender process on Tuesday to kick-start the league’s expansion plans. Read More

KBC 13: Himani Bundela correctly answered this 1 crore question with a Radhika Apte connect. Can you?

Himani Bundela, a teacher from Agra, became the first crorepati on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13, which kicked off only last week. Read More

Milind Soman nails a headstand to stretch his mind, body and spirit in new workout video

Celebrated supermodel, actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman's week began on a happening note as he celebrated his wife, Ankita Konwar's 30th birthday with his family. Read More

Drive against hawkers intensified in Thane following attack on woman officer

Naidu recommends ‘Mission 5000’ to beat disruptions in legislature proceedings

7 ministers to launch Yoga-Break app aimed to help rejuvenate during work

From Aadhaar-PF link to LPG prices, here are new rules in effect from today
