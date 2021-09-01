KBC 13: Himani Bundela correctly answered this 1 crore question with a Radhika Apte connect. Can you?

Himani Bundela, a teacher from Agra, became the first crorepati on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13, which kicked off only last week. She won ₹1 crore and decided to quit the game with that amount, as she did not know the answer to the ₹7 crore jackpot question.

For the ₹1 crore question, Himani was asked the following question by host Amitabh Bachchan:

Which of these was an alias used by Noor Inayat Khan to work as a spy for Britain in France during the Second World War?

Her options were:

Vera Atkins, Krystyna Skarbek, Julienne Aisner and Jeanne-Marie Renier

The correct answer was Jeanne-Marie Renier.

Noor Inayat Khan was a British spy of Indian origin. She served during the Second World War and was executed at a Nazi Germany concentration camp in 1944. Recently, actor Radhika Apte played the character in Sarah Megan Thomas' A Call To Spy.

After getting the ₹1 crore question right, she was hit with the jackpot question worth ₹7 crore.

What was the title of the thesis that Dr BR Ambedkar submitted to the London School of Economics for which he was awarded his doctorate in 1923?

Her options were:

The Want And Means Of India, The Problem Of The Rupee, National Dividend Of India and The Law And Lawyers.

The correct answer was The Problem Of The Rupee

Because Himani did not know the right answer, she chose to quit the game with her ₹1 crore in hand.

Himani, who is visually challenged, recently spoke in an interview about the apprehensions she had before she arrived on the show. "Before going on the set, I did not know how will they look at me. Will they be sympathetic or treat me equally? I was also competing with general contestants, who of course had an upper hand when it comes to usage of technology and computers. All my fears vanished soon as everyone looked at me with dignity and treated me so normally. That gave me more confidence," she told Indianexpress.com.